Animal: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu too grace mega pre-release event for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film in Hyderabad

Animal: The team of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be in Hyderabad today at the Malla Reddy University for the pre-release event of the film

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh will be seen as chief guests at pre-release event of Animal Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Animal will be released in theatres on December 1

The makers of the action thriller 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are all set for a grand event today in the city of Hyderabad. Ahead of the release of the film, the team will be attending the pre-release event in the city. To make the event more exciting, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu will be attending to extend their support to the team of the film.

Taking to X handle, T-Series shared the news on Sunday and wrote, "Some might roar in streets, some might roar in certain locations, some might roar in a few places, but this man can ROAR across the globe with sheer brilliance. Our very own @ssrajamouli is the chief guest for #AnimalPreReleaseEvent."

In another post, they announced Mahesh Babu as the chief guest, the post read, "#Animal is set to REIGN and ROAR. The Sovereign...the one who always reigns supremely, Superstar @urstrulyMahesh is attending as the Chief Guest of #AnimalPreReleaseEvent. This one's going to make you all go berserk."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand." He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title."

Recently team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. The film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Justifying the length of the film, the actor said, "Cinema is cinema. We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that this story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible," he said.

"We have seen a cut of this film which is 3 hrs 49 mins and that also held. Even that was entertaining. Sandeep has worked really hard to bring the length down because you cannot stretch that much. Hoping that the audience do not panic by the length and just come experience cinema at its best," he added.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.