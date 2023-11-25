Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan gifts Juhu bungalow worth Rs 5063 crores to daughter Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan gifts Juhu bungalow worth Rs 50.63 crores to daughter Shweta

Updated on: 25 November,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have given their daughter Shweta a present close to their hearts: Prateeksha, a large Juhu mansion

Amitabh Bachchan gifts Juhu bungalow worth Rs 50.63 crores to daughter Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta

Listen to this article
Amitabh Bachchan gifts Juhu bungalow worth Rs 50.63 crores to daughter Shweta
x
00:00

The love of a parent knows no limitations, and in this case, it turns out to be true! Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have given their daughter Shweta a present close to their hearts: Prateeksha, a large Juhu mansion.


The Vitthalnagar Cooperative Housing Society home is set across two large plots spanning 674 square metres and 890.47 square metres. The total value of the two plots is Rs 50.63 crore.


On November 8, the two distinct gift deeds were signed, and an additional stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the deed's registration.


This is quite a touching gift because Amitabh Bachchan and his family resided in Prateeksha for many years, just when his career was taking off. The Bollywood superstar also has houses in Juhu, Jalsa, and Janak.

Shweta shares a special bond with her dad. On the eve of his 81st birthday, Amitabh Bachchan received a whole lot of love from his family. Shweta Bachchan, his daughter, shared a touching Instagram post. It's a collage of four pictures, and one of them shows Shweta hugging her dad tightly. She captioned it, saying, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." The moment she shared this on social media, all the celebs started pouring in with their wishes and respects.

But the birthday love wasn't limited to Shweta's post. Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, also joined the party on her Instagram stories. She shared a sneak peek of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday bash at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. In one heart-melting picture, Amitabh was seen hugging his three grandkids: Navya, Agastya, and Aaradhya Bachchan. And in the same frame was his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Navya captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday nana." She didn't stop there; she also posted a cute black-and-white selfie with Amitabh, adding a red heart emoji for that extra dose of love.

On the occasion of his birthday, as the clock struck midnight, Amitabh ventured out to greet the throngs of fans who had already gathered there to catch a glimpse of the star. In a video shared by the paparazzi, he was spotted outside his hands with folded hands, immense gratitude pouring from his heart. Big B thanked all his devoted followers. Amitabh was seen wearing a colourful ensemble and had his head covered. He was seen waving to them while the crowd chanted his name.

 

 

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amitabh bachchan shweta bachchan nanda jaya bachchan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK