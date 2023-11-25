Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have given their daughter Shweta a present close to their hearts: Prateeksha, a large Juhu mansion

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan gifts Juhu bungalow worth Rs 50.63 crores to daughter Shweta x 00:00

The love of a parent knows no limitations, and in this case, it turns out to be true! Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have given their daughter Shweta a present close to their hearts: Prateeksha, a large Juhu mansion.

The Vitthalnagar Cooperative Housing Society home is set across two large plots spanning 674 square metres and 890.47 square metres. The total value of the two plots is Rs 50.63 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 8, the two distinct gift deeds were signed, and an additional stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the deed's registration.

This is quite a touching gift because Amitabh Bachchan and his family resided in Prateeksha for many years, just when his career was taking off. The Bollywood superstar also has houses in Juhu, Jalsa, and Janak.

Shweta shares a special bond with her dad. On the eve of his 81st birthday, Amitabh Bachchan received a whole lot of love from his family. Shweta Bachchan, his daughter, shared a touching Instagram post. It's a collage of four pictures, and one of them shows Shweta hugging her dad tightly. She captioned it, saying, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." The moment she shared this on social media, all the celebs started pouring in with their wishes and respects.

But the birthday love wasn't limited to Shweta's post. Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, also joined the party on her Instagram stories. She shared a sneak peek of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday bash at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. In one heart-melting picture, Amitabh was seen hugging his three grandkids: Navya, Agastya, and Aaradhya Bachchan. And in the same frame was his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Navya captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday nana." She didn't stop there; she also posted a cute black-and-white selfie with Amitabh, adding a red heart emoji for that extra dose of love.

On the occasion of his birthday, as the clock struck midnight, Amitabh ventured out to greet the throngs of fans who had already gathered there to catch a glimpse of the star. In a video shared by the paparazzi, he was spotted outside his hands with folded hands, immense gratitude pouring from his heart. Big B thanked all his devoted followers. Amitabh was seen wearing a colourful ensemble and had his head covered. He was seen waving to them while the crowd chanted his name.