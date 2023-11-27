Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about the 3 hr 21 min runtime of their upcoming film Animal. The film will hit the theatres on December 1

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor justifies long runtime of 'Animal', says the first cut was 3 hrs 49 mins x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has a runtime of 3 hrs 21 mins Ranbir and Rashmika explained the need for the runtime and asked audiences to not panic Animal will be released in theatres on December 1

In less than a week, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal will hit the theatres. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' fame also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Doel, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. While the film has generated quite the buzz, its long runtime is one of the things that has set trade and audience talking. The film has a runtime of 3 hours 21 minutes along with an A certificate.

At a recent press conference in Chennai, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the long runtime of the film. He was accompanied by his co-stars Bobby and Rashmika, director Sandeep and producer Bhushan Kumar for the conference. When questioned about his thoughts on the runtime of the film, Ranbir first joked that the question should be posed to Bhushan as he would be disappointed at the runtime. The long runtime will lead to less shows less shows and in turn affect box office numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the actor went on to explain the need for the long runtime of over 3 hours. "Cinema is cinema. We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that this story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible," he said.

"We have seen a cut of this film which is 3 hrs 49 mins and that also held. Even that was entertaining. Sandeep has worked really hard to bring the length down because you cannot stretch that much. Hoping that the audience do not panic by the length and just come experience cinema at its best," he added.

Adding on to the same, Rashmika said, "This film has multiple complex characters. If you take one character out of it it can be a movie in itself. So if you have to enter the world of Animal and understand what psyche they are coming you need so much time and that is the instinct we have gone by. The film is so strong, it holds so well, it is not something you have to worry about."

'Animal' will be released in theatres on December 1. The film will see a clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'.