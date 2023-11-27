Breaking News
Weekend showers cool Mumbai down
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment
Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child
Mumbai: Nair hospital to finally get CT scan machine in 2024
Vasai residents uncover administrator’s fake degree, misconduct & abuse of power
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor justifies long runtime of Animal says the first cut was 3 hrs 49 mins

Ranbir Kapoor justifies long runtime of 'Animal', says the first cut was 3 hrs 49 mins

Updated on: 27 November,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about the 3 hr 21 min runtime of their upcoming film Animal. The film will hit the theatres on December 1

Ranbir Kapoor justifies long runtime of 'Animal', says the first cut was 3 hrs 49 mins

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Listen to this article
Ranbir Kapoor justifies long runtime of 'Animal', says the first cut was 3 hrs 49 mins
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has a runtime of 3 hrs 21 mins
  2. Ranbir and Rashmika explained the need for the runtime and asked audiences to not panic
  3. Animal will be released in theatres on December 1

In less than a week, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal will hit the theatres. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' fame also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Doel, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. While the film has generated quite the buzz, its long runtime is one of the things that has set trade and audience talking. The film has a runtime of 3 hours 21 minutes along with an A certificate. 


At a recent press conference in Chennai, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the long runtime of the film. He was accompanied by his co-stars Bobby and Rashmika, director Sandeep and producer Bhushan Kumar for the conference. When questioned about his thoughts on the runtime of the film, Ranbir first joked that the question should be posed to Bhushan as he would be disappointed at the runtime. The long runtime will lead to less shows less shows and in turn affect box office numbers. 


However, the actor went on to explain the need for the long runtime of over 3 hours. "Cinema is cinema. We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that this story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible," he said. 


"We have seen a cut of this film which is 3 hrs 49 mins and that also held. Even that was entertaining. Sandeep has worked really hard to bring the length down because you cannot stretch that much. Hoping that the audience do not panic by the length and just come experience cinema at its best," he added.

Adding on to the same, Rashmika said, "This film has multiple complex characters. If you take one character out of it it can be a movie in itself. So if you have to enter the world of Animal and understand what psyche they are coming you need so much time and that is the instinct we have gone by. The film is so strong, it holds so well, it is not something you have to worry about."

'Animal' will be released in theatres on December 1. The film will see a clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Animal ranbir kapoor Rashmika Mandanna bobby deol box office Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK