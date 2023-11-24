While promoting Animal on Unstoppable With NBK, Ranbir Kapoor hinted at Rashmika Mandanna's relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna, subtly confirms relationship with Vijay Deverakonda x 00:00

Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda refuse to die. The actors have neither confirmed nor denied the gossip that has been doing the rounds for the longest time. Now, as Rashmika promotes Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, the latter made her blush by teasing her.

On Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK, the veteran actor asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rashmika to choose a film between Animal and Arjun Reddy. The latter starred Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ranbir teased her by asking Rashmika to pick who is a better actor between him and her 'real hero', Vijay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nandamuri Balakrishna then asked Sandeep to call Vijay. That's when Ranbir playfully said, "Sir, let Rashmika call, Vijay won't pick his (Sandeep's) call." However, Vijay didn't answer any of their calls. Later, he dialed Sandeep and then he handed it over to Rashmika. Vijay asked her, "What's up, re?" She warned him that the call had been put on speaker.

Later in the episode, Rashmika revealed Arjun Reddy was one of the first films she watched after moving to Hyderabad. Ranbir then shared that Sandeep met Rashmika at the success party of the film on Vijay's terrace for the first time. She blushed and said, "It’s not necessary to give all this information."

At the launch of Animal's trailer in Delhi, Rashmika defended Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. She said, "When I watched Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy, I didn't think they were violent films. They were high in intensity. The same is with animals, where you see a little bit of violence. The film is also high in emotions. Sandeep, as a director, is an unapologetic real. People sugarcoat things for the screen, he doesn't do that."

The actress added, "It's so amazing because nobody else does that in cinema. He is a very smart director. Why the so much anticipation for the film is only because we are living people's lives which is so real to the core and we are nothing to lie about those characters."

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The crime drama will release in theatres on December 1, 2023.