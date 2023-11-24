Animal: Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the day he heard the script of Animal from Sandeep Reddy Vanga and how he reacted to it

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he ran to the bathroom after 'Animal' narration

The trailer of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' has left everyone in awe. The film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in primary roles narrates the story of a father son bond carved in blood. Ranbir who plays Anil Kapoor's son with violent streak in him revealed how he reacted the first time he heard the script. The actor reveled that he ran to the bathroom as he got scared after listening to the script.

Speaking with Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna on his show, Unstoppable with NBK, Ranbir Kapoor said that he spent around 5-6 minutes inside the bathroom after the script narration. This left Vanga in panic mode.

“I think when Sandeep sir came to narrate the story to me, the title was very different. It was a different title but when he made me hear the story, I remember I said, ‘Sir, one minute.’ I went to the bathroom and didn’t come out for five minutes,” he said on the show where he was accompanied by Rashmika and Sandeep.

“I was so scared to play this part because I felt it was so different from all the characters I have done and I am also grateful that he was giving me an opportunity to play a part like this. Not many directors see me in roles like this. And outside, he was smoking cigarettes because he was thinking (he was panicking),” Ranbir added.

Sandeep, on his part, thought that this is Ranbir's way of rejecting films. "I narrated the script, the story was over and he said he would be back and left the room. But he won’t come out. I thought it was probably his style of saying no. I thought this was how Hindi actor probably say no when they don’t like scripts,” Sandeep shared.

"By then I had already quit smoking. But in that tension (I began smoking again) and Ranbir asked me, ‘You quit smoking, right?’ I told him I am stopping. He then said, ‘You did a good job (with the script), we are doing this.’ For the first five minutes, I got tensed and wonder what had happened," he added.

Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.