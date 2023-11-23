Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sandeep Reddy Vanga seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after 'Animal' trailer launch

After the trailer launch of Animal in Delhi, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Bhushan Kumar visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

The trailer of the upcoming film Animal was unveiled on Thursday. The team of the film hosted a trailer launch event in Delhi. Present at the event were director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. After the trailer launch, the team headed to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was joined by T-Series head and producer of the film Bhushan Kumar. Ranbir wore a white kurta for the occasion with a grey shawl on him while Bobby opted for a pink shirt.

Talking about the trailer, it gives us a glimpse of Ranbir's love for his father. The trailer opens with Ranbir, with a swollen face, gives his father an example of how he treated him in his childhood. Despite all that, Ranbir's character only aspires the validation over his father even in matters as small as the length of his hair. When his father gets shot, he vows to cut the throat of the person who did it.

At the trailer launch, Ranbir was asked about the reference point he had for his character. Responding to the question, he said, “Main jab Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) se milta that oh yahi poochta tha ki Sandeep ek reference dedo. Maine kabhi yeh… matlab I’ve never heard anything like this, mujhe kabhi yeh cheezein mehsoos nahi hui hain (When I used to meet Sandeep I would ask for a reference. I’ve never heard or felt anything like this).”

“I think eventually, subconsciously kahin na kahin mujhe mere papa ki yaad aayi. I think jis tareeke se voh baat karte the, he was a very passionate and aggressive man (Subconsciously, I thought of my father. The way he used to speak, he was a very passionate and aggressive man).”

'Animal' got an A certificate from the Censor board and the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. It is the longest Hindi film of recent times.

During a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."

The film will be released in theatres on December 1 along with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'