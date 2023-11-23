Animal Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor ready to burn the world for his father

Animal Trailer: The much-anticipated trailer is here. Ranbir Kapoor crosses all limit to protect his father

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

The trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s directorial has been launched The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol The film will be released in theatres on December 1

Animal Trailer: The much awaited trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is here, a week before its theatrical release. The film that brings together an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor will hit the theatres on December 1. The trailer gives us a further glimpse into the nature of a father-son relationship played by Anil and Ranbir.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Ranbir's love for his father. The trailer opens with Ranbir, with a swollen face, gives his father an example of how he treated him in his childhood. Despite all that, Ranbir's character only aspires the validation over his father even in matters as small as the length of his hair. When his father gets shot, he vows to cut the throat of the person who did it.

'Animal' got an A certificate from the Censor board and the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. It is the longest Hindi film of recent times.

During a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."

Recently, the makers of Animal released yet another song from the album. Titled Arjan Vailly, it sees Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar. He brings out his inner 'animal' in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga bloodbath. The song gained immense popularity ever since it debuted in the teaser. Arjan Vailly's lyrics are penned by Bhupinder Babbal and Manan Bhardwaj is the composer.

The first song to be released was Hua Main. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, the romantic song is penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Pritam. It is picturised on Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna. The second song, Satranga, also focuses on the lead pair. Arijit Singh is the singer with the lyrics penned by Siddharth-Garima and composed by Shreyas Puranik. Papa Meri Jaan song from the album was released recently. Sonu Nigam is the singer of the track that is all about a father-son bond.