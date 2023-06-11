'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor is brutal in pre-teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

With two months remaining to the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, the makers dropped a pre-teaser featuring a brutal side of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the man behind the film 'Arjun Reddy' and its Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh', is all set for his next release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and titled Animal, the film is two months away from its grand release in theatres. Today, the makers dropped a glimpse into the world of 'Animal'.

The makers of 'Animal' dropped what they call the pre-teaser of the film. The pre-teaser opens with masked men standing in a hallway with Punjabi music playing in the background. Ranbir Kapoor is seen walking with an axe toward the masked men and goes on to slash the men with his axe ruthlessly. He is seen sporting long hair and is seen in white attire for the bloodbath.

Generating tremendous buzz ever since its very first look was revealed on New Year's 2022, this classic saga stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles and is slated for a worldwide release on 11th August 2023 in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Rashmika shared her experience of working on 'Animal.' Rashmika said, "Sandeep sir and RK are merged in together as actor and director. RK is a director's actor and Sandeep is an actor's director. It's a wonderful combination. We are creating some mad stuff on 'Animal' and I cant wait for people to see it!" The actress also spoke about Rashmika the person, behind all the various characters that fans have seen her play on screen. "A simple girl who likes spending her time with pets and watches a lot of Korean dramas and anime. I also enjoy eating a lot of desserts," is how she described herself.

According to reports, 'Animal' which is Vanga’s second Hindi film after the successful Kabir Singh (2019), reportedly revolves around a gangster family, with Mandanna playing Ranbir’s wife and Anil Kapoor his father. Barely a week after his April 14 wedding to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir had headed to Manali to commence work on the project.