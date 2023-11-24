Ranbir Kapoor gets daughter Raha's name inked on his shoulder!

During the promotions of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor revealed getting daughter Raha's name inked on his shoulder

Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his 'Raha' tattoo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a beautiful and adorable new member to the family on November 6, 2022. They named their daughter, Raha. Ever since her birth, the lives of the actors changed forever. As obsessed parents, Ranbir and Alia have been sharing stories of Raha during interviews.

A couple of years ago, Ranbir had revealed his desire to get his children's names tattooed. It has finally been implemented. The actor, who was promoting his upcoming film Animal on Unstoppable With NBK, a show hosted by the legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, showed his tattoo for the first time. In a viral video, Ranbir flaunted it. He got Raha's name inked on his shoulder.

Ranbir Kapoor got a tattoo of Raha's name on his shoulder ❤️ #UnstoppableWithNBKpic.twitter.com/SvJjJ0PO48 — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 24, 2023

In a previous interview with Mashable India, Ranbir answered some of the most Googled questions about himself. Reacting to the number of tattoos he has, the actor said, "I might get a number 8 tattooed or my going to be children’s name."

On Koffee With Karan 8, Alia revealed Ranbir is obsessed with Raha. She said, "Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It’s like now you have her, now give me." The actress added, "Sometimes he’s just staring at her, troubling her, playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. The only thing he is not doing is feeding her."

During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier this year, Ranbir said at an event, "Mujhe laga abhi aadi life toh ho gayi he toh abhi aur kya hoga, you know... shaadi bhi ho gayi he, I love my wife and all of that. But I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opens a different emotion... a different ‘chakra’ in your body. You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her... mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta... but my feeling is just... I can't explain it! It's the best feeling in the world!"

Ranbir's upcoming film, Animal, releases on December 1, 2023.