WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor rocks a shawl on his head as he arrives in Mumbai post Animal trailer launch

Pic/ From Manav Manglani

Busy, Busy, Busy! Ranbir Kapoor has been quite literally having a field day. On November 23, the trailer for his upcoming movie 'Animal' was finally released for the world to see. The actor was at many events, happily interacting with the media. In the wee hours of the morning, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted making an exit from an airport.

The trailer for Animal took Cinephiles by storm; since its release, it's been the top trend, garnering intese attention, good and mixed. After wrapping up his work schedule, Ranbir Kapoor returned to the bay in the early hours of the morning. In the video, the actor has donned a completely different avatar. The actor was dressed in a white-kurta pajama set, with chappals and a black shawl covering his head.

The video also shows the fans, among whom were many children who immediately noticed the star and hounded him for pictures. Ranbir politely obliged before exiting the venue in his car.

About the Animal Trailer The trailer gives us a glimpse of Ranbir's love for his father. The trailer opens with Ranbir, with a swollen face, giving his father an example of how he treated him in his childhood. Despite all that, Ranbir's character only aspires to validation over his father, even in matters as small as the length of his hair. When his father gets shot, he vows to cut the throat of the person who did it.

'Animal' got an A certificate from the Censor board and the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. It is the longest Hindi film of recent times.

During a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."