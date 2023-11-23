Alia Bhatt reviewed her husband Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer and commented that her 'mind is officially blown'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Alia Bhatt too busy watching Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer 'for the 7000th time'

Alia Bhatt reacted to Ranbir Kapoor`s Animal trailer The actress said her mind was blown after watching the trailer Animal releases on December 1, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer is creating the right noise on the internet. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will be releasing in theatres on December 1, 2023, and it also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The trailer of the crime drama was launched in Delhi followed by a press conference.

While the industry members have positive things to say, the sweetest and important review was given by Alia Bhatt. Praising her husband's work in Animal's trailer, she wrote, "Can’t really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves."

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, shared the trailer and wrote, "Goosebumps (sic)."

The Animal trailer introduces the audience to Balbir (Anil Kapoor) and his son (Ranbir Kapoor). The opening shot teases the relationship shared by them and how the son was treated by his father in his childhood. Obsessed with him, the son obeys and follows everything that he says. The story takes a violent turn when the son walks the dark path and becomes a beast just to seek validation from his father. When Balbir is shot, the son vows to slit the throat of the culprit. Rashmika plays Ranbir's wife, Geetanjali, whereas Bobby is the antagonist. Tripti Dimri's character is still kept under wraps.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Animal with an 'A' rated certificate. The runtime of the film was announced by Sandeep on Wednesday. His tweet on X read, "Censor rating for ANIMAL is A :-) 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-)"

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is in the crime drama genre.

Animal is releasing in theatres along with Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sam Bahadur. The biopic of Sam Manekshaw is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It reunites Vicky and Meghna after the successful film, Raazi, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat.