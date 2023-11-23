At the Animal trailer launch in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the importance of disconnecting from his character post-shoot as his daughter Raha was born

Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor on disconnecting from Animal character post-shoot: Important as daughter Raha was born

The trailer of Animal was launch today in Delhi Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the art of switching on and off while doing complex films Animal releases on December 1, 2023, globally

Ranbir Kapoor has transformed himself into a deliciously violent beast for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The trailer of the crime drama was launched in Delhi with the actor, director, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in attendance. The film tells a complex relationship shared between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir, who play father and son.

At Animal's trailer launch, a reporter asked him about playing a complex character and his ability to switch off and on in between shoots. Ranbir said his daughter, Raha Kapoor, was born when he started working on the film. He shared, "The switching on and switching off part was very important because when I was starting Animal, I became a father. Raha was born. I was going on set doing all these things and going home and seeing my daughter was surreal. When you're inspired, aapka kaam aasani se ho jaata hai (When you're inspired, you are able to do your work easily). We wrapped the film in almost 100 days."

During the press conference followed by the trailer launch, Ranbir spoke about playing a complex character in Animal which is a break from the box next door image created in the past. He said, "I wouldn't use the word dark; it is the most complex character I have ever played. People usually see me in a different way- as a boy next door, a good boy, etc. I don't know what he (director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) saw in me that he offered me this part but he has given so many layers to this character and every character. He writes for everyone and gives them a character. He gives them a plethora of emotions and complexities. That is very exciting to portray."

At the event, Ranbir said he didn't take a reference to play the role but he was often reminded of his father, the late Rishi Kapoor. The actor revealed, "Main jab Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) se milta tha toh yahi poochta tha ki ek reference dedo. Maine kabhi yeh… matlab I’ve never heard anything like this, mujhe kabhi yeh cheezein mehsoos nahi hui hain (When I used to meet Sandeep I would ask for a reference. I’ve never heard or felt anything like this).

He added, "I think eventually, subconsciously kahin na kahin mujhe mere papa ki yaad aayi. I think jis tareeke se voh baat karte the, he was a very passionate and aggressive man (Subconsciously, I thought of my father. The way he used to speak, he was a very passionate and aggressive man)."

Animal releases in theatres on December 1, 2023.