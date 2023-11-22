Rashmika Mandanna schools Ranbir Kapoor in Telugu while heading to promote 'Animal' on Indian Idol 14

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 November,2023 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are actively promoting their upcoming movie and were spotted outside the sets of Indian Idol today, where an interesting situation unfolded

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna/ Pic from Instant Bollywood video

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are inching closer to the release date of their upcoming thriller 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The co-stars are actively promoting their upcoming movie and were spotted outside the sets of Indian Idol today, where an interesting situation unfolded. The papas and Rashmika rallied Ranbir Kapoor into speaking some Telegu.


Rashmika was dressed in a pink saree, while Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a blue suit. The duo are all set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action film. Animal has already drummed up much attention and praise from many for its interesting depictions and storyline. Now, with the co-stars actively promoting the film, more funny tidbits are sure to appear. On November 22, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna embarked on a mission to promote 'Animal' on the trsuted Indian Idol stage. While heading into the sets, Ranbir Kapoor posed a question to a paparazzo, "Aapko Telugu kaise aati hai? (How do you know Telegu?" to which the cameraman promptly responded, saying, "Mother tongue language." The paparazzi then indulged in some banter with Ranbir, which resulted in the 'Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar' actor saying Namaskaram in the language. Rashmika then stepped in to help the actor respond further and say, "Are you well? I am well.) in Telegu.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)


According to reports, Animal is said to be exceeding the 3-hour mark. Reportedly, the film's theatrical runtime is 3 hours 21 minutes. However, IMDb's data states that the duration is 3 hours 2 minutes. Certain reports also claim that the film will have two intervals. There's no official confirmation from the makers yet. 

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures are producing the film. The crime drama will release in theatres on December 1, 2023. Animal will be released in multiple languages. It revolves around the complex father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil.

A special teaser of Animal was cut and displayed on the facade of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, on Friday. Ranbir, Bobby and the makers of the film were present to witness the glorious sight with fans.

During a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."

 

 

