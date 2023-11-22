Animal: Ranbir Kapoor starrer gets 'A' certificate, Sandeep Reddy Vagga confirms

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 November,2023 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Sandeep Reddy Vagga while sharing the update revealed that the film has got an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC

Animal gets 'A' certificate

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his much-loved film 'Animal', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol. The anticipation around the film is quite high, with advance bookings already open overseas. Today, the director himself took to his X account and shared an update on the certification of the film 


The director, while sharing the update, revealed that the film has got an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. He wrote, “Censor rating for ANIMAL is A :-)
3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-)
#AnimalTheFilm Releasing on Dec 1st
@VangaPictures @TSeries”



With his tweet, the director also confirmed the runtime of the movie. Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave fans a surprise by announcing the date of the highly-anticipated Animal trailer. Sharing a BTS still from the film's set, the director wrote, "Worth the wait :-) 23-11-23 (sic)." The trailer drops on November 23,

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures are producing the film. The crime drama will release in theatres on December 1, 2023. Animal will be released in multiple languages. It revolves around the complex father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil.

During a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."

