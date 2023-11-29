Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anil Kapoor poses with Animal Ka Enemy Bobby Deol in throwback picture

Anil Kapoor poses with 'Animal Ka Enemy' Bobby Deol in throwback picture

Updated on: 29 November,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Anil Kapoor revisited a shoot schedule with Bobby Deol while shooting for their upcoming film, Animal

Picture Courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Instagram account

Actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday treated fans with a throwback picture with 'Animal' co-star Bobby Deol. Anil took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with "Animal Ka Enemy."


In the picture, Anil and Bobby are seen flaunting their body muscles. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Animal Ka Baap and Animal Ka Enemy Posing."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)


As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section. Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "Hottiessss"

On Monday, team 'Animal' including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a special event to promote their film, where south superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli also joined the cast.

'Animal' is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand."He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animals behave out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct; he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came from, and once you see the film, you'll realise that this film suits this title."

Recently, team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer, which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing at a younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

'Animal' is all set to hit theatres on December 1 and will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

