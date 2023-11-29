Ranbir Kapoor credits Alia Bhatt for helping him with Animal scenes: I was scared as an actor

In a viral clip, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Alia Bhatt played a key role in helping him do a film like Animal. He shared the reason too

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor shared how Alia Bhatt helped him with some scenes in Animal The actor revealed he would discuss the film with her at home He called her a `strong support` throughout Animal`s shoot

Ranbir Kapoor has often called Animal his darkest film to date. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the story of a father and son 'carved in blood'. Ahead of the film's release, a video from one of the promotional events went viral on social media. A page on Reddit shared it. In the clip, Ranbir revealed Alia Bhatt would help him execute scenes whenever he was scared to do them as an actor.

Ranbir said in the viral clip, "Alia and me speak so much about each other’s work. I really respect her as an artiste and I really respect her mind and how she thinks. Every scene or everyday when I going to shoot the film, I would discuss it with her and she has helped me with so many scenes. She has helped me with scenes where I was scared as an actor that ‘Is it sounding too wrong?"

He added, "I have never pushed the boundaries so much as a character. I have always tried to portray goodness on the screen. She played that barometer, saying, ‘Listen it is fine. It’s a character and it is making sense. There is an idea and thought behind it.’ She has been a strong support when this film is concerned."

After the launch of the spectacular and violent Animal trailer, Alia couldn't stop lavishing praise on it. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Can’t really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves."

At a press conference, Ranbir said he never takes his characters home, especially the one he is playing in Animal. The actor shared, "I am a detached person. I never take any character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake aise act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti."

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Animal with an 'A' rated certificate. The runtime is 3 hour and 21 minutes. The film releases on December 1, 2023. The crime drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.