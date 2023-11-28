Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga is 'glad' that the film got 'A' certificate

Sandeep Ready Vanga has opened up about his thoughts on the certification of the film

In Pic: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his much-loved film 'Animal', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol. The crime drama narrates the story of a rather complex father-son relationship.

The anticipation around the film is quite high, with advance bookings already open. Earlier, the director Sandeep Ready Vanga himself took to his X account and shared an update on the certification of the film

The director, while sharing the update, revealed that the film has got an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. He wrote, “Censor rating for ANIMAL is A :-) 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-) #AnimalTheFilm Releasing on Dec 1st @VangaPictures @TSeries”

Now the director has opened up about his thoughts on the certification of the film. He said, "As far as Animal is concerned, I’d like to say that I am glad it got an A certificate. It is not for anyone under the age of 18. I will not be taking my son Arjun, my brother’s kids or any of my cousin’s children to watch this film in the theatres. Maybe I will have another child-friendly cut of the film for them. I have children in my extended family between eight months and 17 years and this film is not for them."

He further added, “But I can confidently say that the film will move, titillate and make the audience think."

Earlier, during a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor talked about Animal and said, "This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark. It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this."

The film will hit the theatres on 1st December while it will be released a day prior in overseas market.