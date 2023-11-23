Animal: Bobby Deol shares BTS picture with Ranbir Kapoor from face-off sequence in London

Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

The volatile Animal trailer has been making waves on the internet ever since it premiered this afternoon. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, it is a crime drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While it is a father-son story, the antagonist has an interesting arc. Bobby Deol, who plays the villain in Animal, has upped the curiosity with his intriguing character in the trailer.

The Animal trailer features a glimpse of a thrilling and spectacular face-off between Ranbir and Bobby. Flaunting their well-toned physique by going shirtless, the actors set the screen on fire. They might be involved in a violent battle on-screen, but things looked quite different off-the cameras.

Bobby decoded what went on behind the face-off scene in London. Sharing a BTS from the set, the actor wrote, "In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London (sic)."

Recently, there were reports that Bobby would play a mute character in Animal. A source close to the development shared with a portal, "The 20 seconds of Bobby Deol at the ends of the Animal teaser got social media buzzing. But that’s not even 2 percent of the menace that he will be creating in the film. In fact, Bobby won’t have a single dialogue in Animal."

However, the team working on Animal clarified that the news holds no truth. While the rumours are false, netizens are eagerly waiting for a special dialogue promo of Bobby, who gets no dialogue even in the trailer.

The Animal trailer introduces the audience to Balbir (Anil Kapoor) and his son (Ranbir Kapoor). The opening shot teases the relationship shared by them and how the son was treated by his father in his childhood. Obsessed with him, the son obeys and follows everything that he says. The story takes a violent turn when the son walks the dark path and becomes a beast just to seek validation from his father. When Balbir is shot, the son vows to slit the throat of the culprit. Rashmika plays Ranbir's wife, Geetanjali.