Ranbir Kapoor on being reminded of father Rishi Kapoor during Animal shoot: He was a passionate, aggressive man

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol unveiled the much-awaited Animal trailer in Delhi this afternoon. The crime drama is about Balbir (Anil Kapoor) and his son who looks up to him as a 'hero'. The film brings to the fore a completely different shade of Ranbir. He plays the obsessed son who can go to any extent for his father's protection and happiness.

During the trailer launch, Ranbir was asked about taking reference for Animal. At the event, the actor said he didn't take a reference to play the role but he was often reminded of his father, the late Rishi Kapoor. The actor revealed, "Main jab Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) se milta tha toh yahi poochta tha ki ek reference dedo. Maine kabhi yeh… matlab I’ve never heard anything like this, mujhe kabhi yeh cheezein mehsoos nahi hui hain (When I used to meet Sandeep I would ask for a reference. I’ve never heard or felt anything like this)."

He added, "I think eventually, subconsciously kahin na kahin mujhe mere papa ki yaad aayi. I think jis tareeke se voh baat karte the, he was a very passionate and aggressive man (Subconsciously, I thought of my father. The way he used to speak, he was a very passionate and aggressive man)."

Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer in April 2020. Talking about his father's demise, Ranbir said in a previous interview with PTI, "The biggest thing that happens in an individual's life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something, especially when you're nearing your 40s, that's the time when something like this usually happens, nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life."

In a previous interview, Neetu Kapoor shed light on Ranbir's relationship with his father Rishi. She shared, "Ranbir still has him on his (phone’s) screensaver. That’s the way we miss him, we don’t have to be sad to miss him, we can celebrate him. We remember all the good times and what a great person he was. The way he was with my children, I can’t even tell you, the way he’s nurtured them. He’s never ever screamed at them, he never raised his voice at them. He was so good."

In his autobiography, Rishi mentioned, "The distance that exists between us is similar to the one between my father and me. Ranbir and I see each other through this space but can’t feel each other. At least, I can’t. There are times when I feel I’ve missed out on being a friend to my son."