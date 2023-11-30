Breaking News
Rashmika Mandanna wears rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda's RWDY collection, actor spotted in identical hoodie

Updated on: 30 November,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Rashmika Mandanna was seen at Mumbai airport wearing a hoodie from Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming RWDY collection. The actor wore an identical piece to vote amid the Telangana Election 2023

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Pic/ Yogen Shah, Pallav Paliwal

Vijay Deverakonda is relaunching his streetwear line, RWDY, in December 2023. Ahead of that, the actor is leaving no stone unturning in spreading awareness about the homegrown brand and up the excitement for the relaunch. As the countdown for the RWDY collection's launch begins, Rashmika Mandanna was seen wearing a hoodie from the label. 


Rashmika is currently promoting Animal across the country. A day before the film's global release, the actress was seen at the Mumbai airport. She wore a grey hoodie from the yet-to-be-launched collection and made heads turn. Rashmika completed her casual yet stylish look with black baggy pants and sunglasses.


 
 
 
 
 
Co-incidentally, Vijay wore an identical hoodie in Hyderabad as he stepped out to cast his vote amid the Telangana Election 2023. This sparked excitement among fans of the rumoured couple. 

 
 
 
 
 
RWDY's Instagram page carried the brand's relaunch announcement. The caption read, "It's time to reclaim our supremacy. Made in India. For the World. The takeover launches with our 1st collection- Winter ‘23. Dropping this December (sic)."

During the promotions of Animal on Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK, the veteran actor asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rashmika to choose a film between Animal and Arjun Reddy. The latter starred Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ranbir Kapoor teased her by asking Rashmika to pick who is a better actor between him and her 'real hero', Vijay.

Nandamuri Balakrishna then asked Sandeep to call Vijay. That's when Ranbir playfully said, "Sir, let Rashmika call, Vijay won't pick his (Sandeep's) call." However, Vijay didn't answer any of their calls. Later, he dialed Sandeep and then he handed it over to Rashmika. Vijay asked her, "What's up, re?" She warned him that the call had been put on speaker.

When Rashmika revealed Arjun Reddy was one of the first films she watched after moving to Hyderabad, Ranbir teased his co-star by saying Sandeep met her at the success party of the film on Vijay's terrace for the first time. She blushed and said, "It’s not necessary to give all this information."

Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The crime drama releases in theatres on December 1, 2023. 

 

