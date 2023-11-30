Venkatesh Daggubati extends best wishes to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal team ahead of film's release

Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati wished the team of Animal before the film's release on December 1

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes to team 'Animal' ahead of the film's release. Taking to Instagram, Daggubatti shared a video on his stories which he captioned, "Wishing my good friend @anilskapoor, Ranbir, @iambobbydeol @rashmika mandanna and the entire team all the very best for #Animal. Heartening to see that our Telugu audience received you with so much love. Can't wait to witness what you guys have created! @sandeepreddy.vanga."

On Monday, Team 'Animal' including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a special event to promote their film where south superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli also joined the cast. During the event, Mahesh Babu showered praises on Ranbir and called him the "best actor in India."

At the event Mahesh Babu said, "I have told him this before also when I met him but I don't think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India." 'RRR' director Rajamouli also declared Ranbir as his favorite actor, confidently stating, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor."

He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself. 'Animal' is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Recently team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. 'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

