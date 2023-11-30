CBFC instructs omission of close-up shots from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, orders 6 modifications

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Ranbir Kapoor's Animal with an 'A' certificate and 6 modifications. The board also instructed to remove close-up shots between characters

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is breaking records at the box office already. With just a day left for its grand theatrical release, tickets are being sold off like hotcakes. The crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose previous Hindi directorial, Kabir Singh, was also a blockbuster despite controversy.

Before Animal's theatrical release on December 1, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with an 'A' certificate and some edits. According to the CBFC report that's gone viral on social media, the censor body members asked the makers of the crime drama to make certain modifications to the final cut.

As per the report, CBFC asked the team to modify words like 'black', 'costume', 'kabhi nahi', 'kya bol rahe ho aap' and 'natak'. The context behind the instruction is unclear as of now.

The censor board members further demanded cuss words to be altered. Close-up shots between Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna and other characters have been deleted whereas the makers of Animal 'modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37'. The names of the actors who are playing these characters remain undisclosed.

On November 22, Sandeep announced that Animal has been given an adult certification. The runtime of the film is 3 hours and 21 minutes. Sharing the same, he wrote on Instagram, "Censor rating for ANIMAL is A :-) 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-) #AnimalTheFilm Releasing on Dec 1st @VangaPictures @TSeries (sic)."

At one of the media interactions recently, Sandeep reacted to Animal receiving an A-rated certificate. He said, "As far as Animal is concerned, I’d like to say that I am glad it got an A certificate. It is not for anyone under the age of 18. I will not be taking my son Arjun, my brother’s kids or any of my cousin’s children to watch this film in the theatres. Maybe I will have another child-friendly cut of the film for them. I have children in my extended family between eight months and 17 years and this film is not for them."

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.