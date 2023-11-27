As Ranbir’s Animal sells over 1.5 lakh tickets on first day of advance booking, trade attributes strong opening to makers pitching it as pan-India film

Animal

Listen to this article Ready to run wild at box office x 00:00

Is it Ranbir Kapoor’s stardom at play? Or is it the trailer that promises equal parts violence and drama? One can’t quite pinpoint the reason, but Animal has generated tremendous pre-release buzz. The makers opened advance bookings in India on November 26, six days ahead of its December 1 release. Within 24 hours, over 1.5 lakh tickets were sold. The figure is expected to reach 2 lakh by Monday night.

Trade analysts are predicting an opening of Rs 30 crore and upwards. What exactly is working in favour of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture? A trade source tells us, “Owing to the film’s A certification, there was fear that it might not open to big figures. But the pan-India promotional approach has worked to their advantage. Animal is a pan-India film releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The actors have shot for chat shows in Hyderabad, done extensive promotions in south India as well as a major event in Delhi.” The source adds that the music—with tracks by Punjabi artistes like B Praak, Bhupinder Babbal and songwriter Jaani—has become popular in the northern belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trade veteran, on condition of anonymity, asserts that the Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol-starrer will record 90 to 100 per cent occupancy over the first weekend. However, he cautions, “Major multiplex chains are using this as an opportunity to hike prices. In Delhi NCR and some premium theatres in Mumbai, ticket prices have shot up to Rs 1,500 and above. Animal is the kind of film that will work in single screens and multiplexes alike. So, a cost reduction will only increase footfall.” The drama is expected to face little competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, which is projected to earn in the range of R10 crore on its opening day.

Rs 30cr

Estimated first-day collection of Animal