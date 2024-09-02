Reflecting on ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ re-release, Jaideep Ahlawat shared his eagerness to watch it alongside audiences, many of whom may be experiencing it for the first time in theatres

Jaideep Ahlawat in ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’

Anurag Kashyap’s iconic two-part film, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, is set for a re-release on August 30. In light of this, Jaideep Ahlawat, who portrayed Shahid Khan in the film, opened up about his experience and the movie's journey over the past decade. He described the film as his "first knock at the door of Indian cinema." The actor fondly remembers his role and is excited to see the crime thriller on the big screen once again.

Jaideep Ahlawat wonders if audience will recognize him in ‘GoW’

Reflecting on the film's re-release, he shared his eagerness to watch it alongside audiences, many of whom may be experiencing it for the first time in theatres. "So many people who had watched it on a laptop or hadn't seen it at all will finally get to do that on the big screen. Even I'm planning to go for it. The last I watched it was at the Cannes Film Festival (2012). I don't know how many people will be able to recognize me sitting in the audience with them!" Jaideep gushed.

Jaideep’s role in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ marked a significant moment in his career, helping him establish a foothold in the Hindi film industry. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "I always say that GOW was my first knock at the door of Indian cinema as if telling you that, okay, someone is standing outside."

He further elaborated on the uncertainty he felt at the time, admitting, "Honestly, at that time, I had no idea what I was doing in that film and how I performed. When it released and the kind of reaction it got, that's when I realized what I became a part of."

Jaideep Ahlawat says ‘GoW’ was ahead of its time

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ tells the story of three generations embroiled in a power struggle, politics, and vengeance amidst the coal mafia of Dhanbad. Jaideep's character, Shahid Khan, is the patriarch who ignites the narrative after being killed in a coal mafia gang war. The film, which spans 321 minutes, was released in two parts in 2012 and received critical acclaim.

Jaideep believes the re-release is timely given the rise of OTT platforms and the evolving tastes of audiences. He commented, "I believe it was ahead of its time. 10 years is a long duration for anything to change. In these 10 years, the exposure of the audience has changed a lot, especially after the boom of OTT."

Jaideep Ahlawat on his relationship with Anurag Kashyap

Reflecting on his relationship with Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep praised the filmmaker, saying, "Whatever I did back then was under Anurag's conviction because we were new, we were learning. We were exploring our strengths as actors. So I had left a lot of things completely on him to decide." He noted that their professional bond remains strong, with Kashyap continuing to support and encourage him.

Regarding the trend of re-releasing films, Jaideep dismissed the idea that it's due to a lack of new quality movies. He explained, "It's not that Bollywood doesn't have good new movies to release. There's still a bombardment, so much influx that filmmakers don't know where to release them. But to watch a good movie again after 10 years is a different thing."

Jaideep concluded by sharing how ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ helped him grow as an actor: "I realized that you don't need to enact every small thing. Just feel it and it will be conveyed."