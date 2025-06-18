Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and IIT-Delhi for this landmark achievement, stating that India entered a new quantum era of secure communication which will be a “game-changer” in future warfare.

India has successfully demonstrated an experimental advancement in the quantum communication domain that paves the way for real-time applications in quantum cyber security, according to the defence ministry.

“The free-space quantum secure communication using quantum entanglement over a distance of more than one km was achieved via a free-space optical link established on the IIT-Delhi campus,” it said in a statement on Monday. With this, India has entered a “new quantum era”, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and IIT-Delhi for this landmark achievement, stating that India entered a new quantum era of secure communication which will be a “game-changer” in future warfare.

The experiment attained a secure key rate of nearly 240 bits per second with a quantum bit error rate of less than 7 per cent, the ministry said. These efforts align with India’s broader objectives to advance quantum technologies for national development.

Under the project ‘Design and development of photonic technologies for free space QKD’, the demonstration was given by Prof Bhaskar Kanseri’s research group in the presence of several senior officials of the DRDO, Dean (R&D) IIT-Delhi, Director (DIA-CoE), and laboratory scientists from DRDO.

Quantum communication provides fundamentally unbreakable encryption, making it a dual-use technology with applications in securing data in strategic sectors such as defence, finance, and telecommunications, as well as in protecting national security-related communications.

