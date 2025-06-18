Hriday Maniar, 13, a promising local talent, held seasoned Slovak Grandmaster Manik Mikulas to a surprise draw, earning the biggest result of his young career

Representation pic

The Indian Chess School-organised Aurionpro International Grandmaster chess tournament got off to an exciting start at the World Trade Centre, with a sensational result in Round 1. Hriday Maniar, 13, a promising local talent, held seasoned Slovak Grandmaster Manik Mikulas to a surprise draw, earning the biggest result of his young career.

