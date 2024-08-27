Joining the trend of re-releases, the popular action-drama Gangs of Wasseypur is returning to theatres. Anurag Kashyap announced the movie’s re-release!

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur is set for a theatrical re-release. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, and others, the film is considered a Bollywood cult classic. The director announced that it will be back in theaters from August 30 to September 5.

Gangs of Wasseypur re-release in theatre

Joining the trend of re-releases, the popular action-drama Gangs of Wasseypur is returning to theaters. With audiences showing more interest in revisiting classic Hindi films, Anurag Kashyap announced the movie’s re-release on his Instagram.

Gangs of Wasseypur re-release in theatre, take a look:

Let's revisit the lines that showcase Nawazuddin's unmatched talent:

We celebrated 12 years of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 2’ on 8 August. it's impossible to not highlight the film's standout performer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His portrayal of Faizal Khan remains etched in the minds of audiences, largely due to his impeccable delivery of some of the most memorable dialogues in Indian cinema.

"Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal."

Nawazuddin's intense delivery of this line encapsulates Faizal Khan's all-consuming quest for vengeance, making it one of the most powerful moments in the film.

"Tumse na ho payega."

This simple yet impactful line, delivered with Nawazuddin's trademark nonchalance, has become a cultural phenomenon, illustrating Faizal's scornful dismissal of his enemies' abilities.

"Keh ke loonga."

With his cold, calculating tone, Nawazuddin immortalizes this dialogue, which epitomizes Faizal's ruthless determination to exact revenge.

"Permission lene mein time lagta hai, bhaiya. Intzaar karne ka time nahi hai humko."

Nawazuddin's portrayal of Faizal's impatience and assertiveness is perfectly captured in this line, showcasing his character's proactive nature and disdain for bureaucracy.

"Jab tak hum tumhare baap hain, tab tak hum baap hain. Baap ke baap tumhare baap."

This dialogue, delivered with Nawazuddin's authoritative presence, emphasizes the power dynamics in Wasseypur, reinforcing Faizal's dominance and control.

"Goli nahi marenge. Keh ke lenge uski."

Nawazuddin's cunning and strategic portrayal of Faizal is evident in this line, highlighting his preference for psychological warfare over physical violence.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a real-life story, that revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia. Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012. The Kashyap revenge drama has been one of the blockbuster films to come out of Indian cinema in the last decade.