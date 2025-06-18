Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India T20I skipper Surya in London for sports hernia treatment

India T20I skipper Surya in London for sports hernia treatment

Updated on: 18 June,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The explosive middle-order batter’s treatment will start next week, the report added

India T20I skipper Surya in London for sports hernia treatment

Suryakumar Yadav

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is currently in London, to treat a right-side sports hernia and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, according to a report by News 24 Sports.

The explosive middle-order batter’s treatment will start next week, the report added. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued an official statement, reports suggest the medical procedure could require up to two months of recovery.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


Suryakumar Yadav team india t20 london board of control for cricket in india sports news cricket news

