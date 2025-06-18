The explosive middle-order batter’s treatment will start next week, the report added

Suryakumar Yadav

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is currently in London, to treat a right-side sports hernia and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, according to a report by News 24 Sports.

The explosive middle-order batter’s treatment will start next week, the report added. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued an official statement, reports suggest the medical procedure could require up to two months of recovery.

