According to the revised policy, the incidental allowance component has been removed and employees will now be paid a flat Rs 10,000 per day for their time on the road

The daily allowances of the BCCI staff across departments, which have not been paid since January, will finally be released following the streamlining of the domestic ‘tournament allowance policy’ by the board’s top brass.

As per the existing BCCI travel policy, the employees are paid per diem of Rs 15,000 for short-term travel (up to four days) and Rs 10,000 for long travel usually relating to the IPL, WPL and ICC events hosted by India. A one time incidental allowance during the travel is Rs 7500.

A BCCI source told PTI that after tax deduction at source, the per day allowance comes to Rs 6500.

