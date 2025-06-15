Breaking News
BCCI form panel to avoid incident like Bengaluru

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Apart from Saikia, the Board’s vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are the other members of the committee which will formulate the guidelines within 15 days

Police resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Pic/PTI

The BCCI Apex Council on Saturday formed a three-member committee headed by its secretary Devajit Saikia to formulate guidelines aimed at preventing incidents like the recent Bengaluru stampede during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Apart from Saikia, the Board’s vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are the other members of the committee which will formulate the guidelines within 15 days.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


board of control for cricket in india bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket news sports news

