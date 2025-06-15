BCCI form panel to avoid incident like Bengaluru

Apart from Saikia, the Board’s vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are the other members of the committee which will formulate the guidelines within 15 days

Police resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Pic/PTI

The BCCI Apex Council on Saturday formed a three-member committee headed by its secretary Devajit Saikia to formulate guidelines aimed at preventing incidents like the recent Bengaluru stampede during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

