Representation pic
Union Bank (UBI) beat Western Railway 2-0 in the elite women’s semi-finals of the Joe Fernandis memorial hockey tournament at Bandra recently. Anjali Barwa and Jiwan Kishori scored a goal each for UBI. In the other semi-final, CR beat SAI White 5-3. Kanchan and Preety Dubey scored a brace each while Yogita Bora added one goal for CR. Kavita, Sanika and Bhavani scored for SAI.
