In the other semi-final, CR beat SAI White 5-3. Kanchan and Preety Dubey scored a brace each while Yogita Bora added one goal for CR. Kavita, Sanika and Bhavani scored for SAI

Representation pic

Listen to this article UBI derail Western Rly, Central Rly beat SAI x 00:00

Union Bank (UBI) beat Western Railway 2-0 in the elite women’s semi-finals of the Joe Fernandis memorial hockey tournament at Bandra recently. Anjali Barwa and Jiwan Kishori scored a goal each for UBI. In the other semi-final, CR beat SAI White 5-3. Kanchan and Preety Dubey scored a brace each while Yogita Bora added one goal for CR. Kavita, Sanika and Bhavani scored for SAI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever