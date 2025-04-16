Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Swayam slams brace as CTC rout Companeroes

Swayam slams brace as CTC rout Companeroes

Updated on: 16 April,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The tournament, being organised by the Republicans Sports Club, is a 12-team round robin affair with matches played only on weekends

Swayam slams brace as CTC rout Companeroes

Swayam Gangurde of Champions Training Centre

Listen to this article
Swayam slams brace as CTC rout Companeroes
x
00:00

Champions Training Centre (CTC) beat Companeroes 4-0 in a league match of the BK Mohite Memorial hockey tournament at the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd Ground in Churchgate recently.  


Suhaan Pawle opened the scoring for CTC with a field goal in the 16th minute after which Aditya Walmiki doubled the lead seven minutes later. A brace thereafter by Swayam Gangurde (36th and 38th min) completed the rout for CTC.


Also Read: Will struggling Verstappen quit Red Bull?


In another match, United Bandra Sports Club (UBSC) beat Savio Hockey Foundation (SHF) 2-0. Conroy Consessio and skipper Royston Lobo were the scorers for SHF.

In the third match of the day, Fr Agnel’s Gymkhana and Jeevan Jyoti Sports Club (JJSC) settled for a 1-1 draw. Sumit Dung Dung opened the scoring for JJSC after which Deepesh G netted the equaliser for Fr Agnel’s.

The tournament, being organised by the Republicans Sports Club, is a 12-team round robin affair with matches played only on weekends.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK