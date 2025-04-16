Swayam slams brace as CTC rout Companeroes

The tournament, being organised by the Republicans Sports Club, is a 12-team round robin affair with matches played only on weekends

Swayam Gangurde of Champions Training Centre

Champions Training Centre (CTC) beat Companeroes 4-0 in a league match of the BK Mohite Memorial hockey tournament at the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd Ground in Churchgate recently.

Suhaan Pawle opened the scoring for CTC with a field goal in the 16th minute after which Aditya Walmiki doubled the lead seven minutes later. A brace thereafter by Swayam Gangurde (36th and 38th min) completed the rout for CTC.

In another match, United Bandra Sports Club (UBSC) beat Savio Hockey Foundation (SHF) 2-0. Conroy Consessio and skipper Royston Lobo were the scorers for SHF.

In the third match of the day, Fr Agnel’s Gymkhana and Jeevan Jyoti Sports Club (JJSC) settled for a 1-1 draw. Sumit Dung Dung opened the scoring for JJSC after which Deepesh G netted the equaliser for Fr Agnel’s.

The tournament, being organised by the Republicans Sports Club, is a 12-team round robin affair with matches played only on weekends.