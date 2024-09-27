IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Groundstaff touches feet of Virat Kohli in Kanpur, batter responds; WATCH VIDEO

With the weather forecast suggesting interruptions, it was anticipated that the match would face delays from the start

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Pacer Akash Deep delivered an impressive opening spell, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the dangerous Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto before rain interrupted India's momentum on the first day of IND vs BAN 2nd Test on Friday.

With the weather forecast suggesting interruptions, it was anticipated that the match would face delays from the start. Only 35 overs were bowled after Rohit Sharma chose to field first in overcast conditions, with Bangladesh managing to reach 107 for three after a brief resistance from Shanto, who scored 31.

Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Virat Kohli received a warm welcome in Kanpur, showcasing the adoration fans have for him. An amusing incident captured on camera illustrated this affection: with both of his hands occupied, Kohli was offered a handshake by a staff member. Despite his eagerness to connect, he was unable to reciprocate.

A particularly touching moment occurred when a groundstaff member left the covers to pay homage to the cricketing icon. As Kohli emerged to warm up on Friday morning before the toss, the fan bowed down to touch his feet. A video of this heartfelt gesture quickly circulated on social media, revealing Kohli’s humble attempt to stop the fan, underscoring his modesty despite his immense stature in the sport.

The start of the second Test faced delays due to overnight rain, which left the outfield wet and pushed back the toss. As ground staff worked to remove the covers, a young fan seized the opportunity to approach Kohli, reaching out to touch his feet in admiration. Another child quickly intervened, pulling the fan away as the legendary batter continued his warm-up drills.

In the end, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, taking into account the overcast conditions that had characterized the day.

(With agency inputs)