Team India celebrating a wicket during the second Test match against Bangladesh (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Akash Deep reduces Bangladesh to 74-2 at lunch on day 1 x 00:00

India pacer Akash Deep removed both the openers as Bangladesh reached 74 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test here on Friday.

The 27-year-old Bengal speedster first dismissed Zakir Hasan (0) in his first over with Yashasvi Jaiswal pulling off a stunning catch and then trapped Shadman Islam (24) leg before wicket to deal another blow to the visitors.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (28) and Mominul Haque (17) were at the crease during the break. The start of the second Test was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain. India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 74 for 2 in 26 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 28 not out; Akash Deep 2/14) vs India.

