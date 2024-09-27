Breaking News
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Akash Deep reduces Bangladesh to 74 2 at lunch on day 1

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Akash Deep reduces Bangladesh to 74-2 at lunch on day 1

Updated on: 27 September,2024 12:52 PM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI

The 27-year-old Bengal speedster first dismissed Zakir Hasan (0) in his first over with Yashasvi Jaiswal pulling off a stunning catch and then trapped Shadman Islam (24) leg before wicket to deal another blow to the visitors

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Akash Deep reduces Bangladesh to 74-2 at lunch on day 1

Team India celebrating a wicket during the second Test match against Bangladesh (Pic: X/@BCCI)

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Akash Deep reduces Bangladesh to 74-2 at lunch on day 1
India pacer Akash Deep removed both the openers as Bangladesh reached 74 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test here on Friday.


The 27-year-old Bengal speedster first dismissed Zakir Hasan (0) in his first over with Yashasvi Jaiswal pulling off a stunning catch and then trapped Shadman Islam (24) leg before wicket to deal another blow to the visitors.


Also Read: Rishabh Pant breaks silence on rumours of him joining RCB in IPL 2025


Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (28) and Mominul Haque (17) were at the crease during the break. The start of the second Test was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain. India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

Brief Score:
Bangladesh 1st innings: 74 for 2 in 26 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 28 not out; Akash Deep 2/14) vs India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

