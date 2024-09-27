Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs BAN 2nd Test Wet outfield delays toss in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Wet outfield delays toss in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

Updated on: 27 September,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

Top

There was overnight rain which led to a wet outfield. Super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Wet outfield delays toss in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

Ground staff cover the pitch during rainfall at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Wet outfield delays toss in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh
x
00:00

The toss for the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been delayed due to a wet outfield following overnight rain on Friday.


There was overnight rain which led to a wet outfield. Super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch.


There will be an inspection at 9:30am.


India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK