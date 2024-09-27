There was overnight rain which led to a wet outfield. Super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch

Ground staff cover the pitch during rainfall at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Wet outfield delays toss in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh x 00:00

The toss for the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been delayed due to a wet outfield following overnight rain on Friday.

There was overnight rain which led to a wet outfield. Super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch.

There will be an inspection at 9:30am.

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

