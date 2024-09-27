The fan, known as 'super fan Roby', was wearing a tiger costume while seated in Stand C when the situation escalated

Bangladesh team's 'super fan Robi' (Pic: @PTI/X/Screengrab)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh cricket team's 'super fan' allegedly heckled at Green Park x 00:00

A Bangladeshi cricket fan was reportedly heckled in the stands and later taken to a medical facility during the opening day of IND vs BAN 2nd Test on Friday, an incident that was first suspected to be a case of heckling after he indicated being involved in a physical altercation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Self-proclaimed super fan Roby, who dresses in tiger costume and is a regular in his team's games, was in stand C and had to be carried out of the stadium in a state of distress.

VIDEO | Bangladesh cricket team's 'super fan' Tiger Roby was allegedly beaten up by some people during the India-Bangladesh second Test match being played at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. He was taken to hospital by the police. More details are awaited.#INDvsBAN #INDvsBANTEST… pic.twitter.com/n4BXfKZhgy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2024

During a brief interaction with media, Roby indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation. However, in a statement issued from his hospital bed later, he said he merely felt unwell and was given the requisite assistance by the local police.

"I fell ill and the police brought me to the hospital. Now I am feeling much better. My name is Roby and I have come from Bangladesh," he stated in a short video clip.

Also Read: Kanpur’s exciting matchup: Batsmen’s paradise or bowlers’ domain?

Abhishek Pandey, ACP (Kalyanpur), said Roby received immediate medical care and insisted that he had not been assaulted as alleged in early reports.

"During the Test match between India and Bangladesh, one of the spectators whose name is Tiger, suddenly fell ill," the officer stated.

"As soon as he fell ill, he was picked up by the police and was sent to the medical team for treatment. He is fine now and a liaison officer as been attached to him so that he can get help if needed.

"There were some reports of assault but these are baseless, no such incident happened with him. He might have taken a fall, this is what we have been able to gather," he added.

Earlier, an Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official said Roby could barely communicate what exactly had happened.

"As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official said.

The opening day of the Test ended early due to rain with the visiting side on 107/3. Bangladesh lost the opening game by an innings and 280 runs.

(With agency inputs)