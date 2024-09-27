Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs BAN 2nd Test Bangladesh cricket teams super fan allegedly heckled at Green Park

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh cricket team's 'super fan' allegedly heckled at Green Park

Updated on: 27 September,2024 04:55 PM IST  |  Kanpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fan, known as 'super fan Roby', was wearing a tiger costume while seated in Stand C when the situation escalated

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh cricket team's 'super fan' allegedly heckled at Green Park

Bangladesh team's 'super fan Robi' (Pic: @PTI/X/Screengrab)

Listen to this article
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh cricket team's 'super fan' allegedly heckled at Green Park
x
00:00

A Bangladeshi cricket fan was reportedly heckled in the stands and later taken to a medical facility during the opening day of IND vs BAN 2nd Test on Friday, an incident that was first suspected to be a case of heckling after he indicated being involved in a physical altercation.


Self-proclaimed super fan Roby, who dresses in tiger costume and is a regular in his team's games, was in stand C and had to be carried out of the stadium in a state of distress.



During a brief interaction with media, Roby indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation. However, in a statement issued from his hospital bed later, he said he merely felt unwell and was given the requisite assistance by the local police.

"I fell ill and the police brought me to the hospital. Now I am feeling much better. My name is Roby and I have come from Bangladesh," he stated in a short video clip.

Also Read: Kanpur’s exciting matchup: Batsmen’s paradise or bowlers’ domain?

Abhishek Pandey, ACP (Kalyanpur), said Roby received immediate medical care and insisted that he had not been assaulted as alleged in early reports.

"During the Test match between India and Bangladesh, one of the spectators whose name is Tiger, suddenly fell ill," the officer stated.

"As soon as he fell ill, he was picked up by the police and was sent to the medical team for treatment. He is fine now and a liaison officer as been attached to him so that he can get help if needed.

"There were some reports of assault but these are baseless, no such incident happened with him. He might have taken a fall, this is what we have been able to gather," he added.

Earlier, an Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official said Roby could barely communicate what exactly had happened.

"As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official said.

The opening day of the Test ended early due to rain with the visiting side on 107/3. Bangladesh lost the opening game by an innings and 280 runs.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Team India bangladesh cricket news test cricket sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK