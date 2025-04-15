Breaking News
Updated on: 15 April,2025 06:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

The accident took place early Monday morning on the Eastern Freeway near the Orange Gate off-ramp in Sewri, police said

The vehicle (above) was carrying seven people from Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa near Thane in Maharashtra and was reportedly on its way to Mumbai to procure fish

Two people were killed and at least four others were injured after a car lost control and hit a divider on Eastern Freeway in Sewri area of Mumbai, the officials said on Tuesday.


According to the police, the accident took place early Monday morning on the Eastern Freeway near the Orange Gate off-ramp in Sewri. It claimed the lives of two passengers and left four others were injured, including the driver.


The incident occurred around 5 am when a white Maruti Eco van allegedly lost control and rammed into a divider due to alleged rash and negligent driving, an official said.


The vehicle, carrying seven people from Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa near Thane in Maharashtra, was reportedly on its way to Mumbai to procure fish.

The police said that despite repeated requests by the passengers to slow down, the driver, Chetan Nandu Patil, continued to drive at high speed, leading to the fatal crash.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Sewri Police rushed to the spot and shifted all injured to J.J. Hospital.

Vinod Rama Vaidya (52) and Anita Ramji Jaiswar (60) were declared dead before arrival by the hospital authorities, the police said.

The four injured are identified as Khushboo Rajbhar (21) a teacher by profession, Geeta Rajbhar (45) Sulekha Vaidya (50) and Chetan Nandu Patil, the driver of the vehicle, police said.

