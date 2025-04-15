In the run chase of 167 runs against LSG, Rasheed scored 27 runs off 19 deliveries, which saw him smash six boundaries

Shaik Rasheed (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Shaik Rasheed reveals how Dube and Dhoni's advice helped him overcome nervousness on debut x 00:00

After conclusion of their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) debutant Shaik Rasheed opened up on how Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni advised him to stay focused during their run chase of 167 runs.

"I was very nervous. How should I play? The approach is the same. I have to show my intent. Shivam Bhai and Mahi Bhai said the way things keep your body as calm as possible. Don't look at the audience. Just react to the ball; that's it," said Rasheed in a video posted by the IPL.

Dedicating his knock to CSK net bowlers, Rasheed further added: "I want to dedicate this knock to the net bowlers. They bowled so well. They put in a lot of effort for me. That's why I gave it to them."

Having scored 27 runs off 19 deliveries, which saw him smash six boundaries, Rasheed put up 52 runs in his partnership with Rachin Ravindra, who garnered 37 runs in 22 balls.

Rasheed has represented Andhra Pradesh in the domestic circuit. Having featured in 19 First-Class matches, he accumulated 1,204 runs with an average of 37.62.

CSK vs LSG: At a glance

Chennai, who appeared off-colour after losing five on the trot for the first time in a single IPL campaign, found its lost swagger in Lucknow as they gunned down the 167-run target and trounced the Super Giants comprehensively to return to winning ways.

Coming to the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow, Chennai successfully chased the target with the help of Shivam Dube and veteran MS Dhoni's knocks. Dube played an unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 37 balls, including three boundaries and two maximums. Dhoni, too, played a supporting role of 26 runs in 11 balls, in which he smashed four boundaries and a maximum.

Chennai will now lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 20.

(With ANI Inputs)