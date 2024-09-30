Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 107 with Bangladesh scoring their runs in 74.2 overs

Resuming at 205 for 6, Bangladesh added just 28 runs for the loss of four wickets in the post-lunch session (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India bowl out Bangladesh for 233 in 1st innings of second Test x 00:00

India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test on Monday.

Resuming at 205 for 6, Bangladesh added just 28 runs for the loss of four wickets in the post-lunch session.

Mominul Haque hit a gritty century and India took two stunning catches as Bangladesh reached lunch at 205-6 as the weather-hit second Test finally got back under way on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh resumed at 107-3 under clear skies on day four in Kanpur after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out the whole of Saturday and Sunday.

Left-hander Mominul, who began the day on 40, reached his 13th Test hundred with a boundary off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, removing his helmet and bowing as he celebrated.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) picked up three wickets, while Akash Deep (2/43), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Mohammed Siraj (2/57) shared six wickets between them.

Meawnhile, spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 300th Test wicket, while taking the final wicket of Khaled Ahmed, caught and bowled, to reach the milestone during the afternoon session. Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 107.

The sun shone bright in the Kanpur sky after two gloomy days and the on-field action finally began after a loss of eight sessions.

It was still a first-day pitch but there was not much either for pacers or spinners.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Akash Deep 2/43, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45, Mohammed Siraj 2/57).

