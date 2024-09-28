BCCI introduces match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh per player in IPL

Terming it a historic move, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that BCCI has introduced a match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh per game for the players to celebrate consistency and outstanding performances

To make playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) more lucrative for the players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce a match fee for every game, which will be over and above the contracted amount for which a player is signed up.

Terming it a historic move, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that BCCI has introduced a match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh per game for the players to celebrate consistency and outstanding performances. The move will come into effect from the upcoming 2025 edition of the IPL.

In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 28, 2024

Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season and thus, a player playing all league matches in a season will earn an additional Rs 1.50 crore, Shah wrote in his post.

