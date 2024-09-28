Breaking News
BCCI introduces match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh per player in IPL

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Terming it a historic move, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that BCCI has introduced a match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh per game for the players to celebrate consistency and outstanding performances

BCCI introduces match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh per player in IPL

Jay Shah. Pic/Bipin Kokate

To make playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) more lucrative for the players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce a match fee for every game, which will be over and above the contracted amount for which a player is signed up. 


Terming it a historic move, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that BCCI has introduced a match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh per game for the players to celebrate consistency and outstanding performances. The move will come into effect from the upcoming 2025 edition of the IPL.


Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season and thus, a player playing all league matches in a season will earn an additional Rs 1.50 crore, Shah wrote in his post.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

board of control for cricket in india indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

