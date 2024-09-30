Siraj’s stunning effort only amplified the excitement, as his athleticism and sharp reflexes captivated fans

(L-R) Mohammed Siraj sprints back to take the catch, Rohit Sharma takes one-handed ripper (Pic: X/Screengrab/Jiocinema)

Mohammed Siraj left the Kanpur crowd in disbelief with an extraordinary one-handed catch to dismiss Shakib al Hasan on Day 4 of IND vs BAN 2nd Test.

September 30 proved to be a showcase of exceptional fielding from the hosts, starting with captain Rohit Sharma's breathtaking one-handed catch to remove Litton Das earlier in the day.

Siraj’s stunning effort only amplified the excitement, as his athleticism and sharp reflexes captivated fans.

To execute his remarkable catch, Siraj covered considerable ground, sprinting back rapidly before executing a phenomenal dive with his back to the ground. The ball had swerved in the air, complicating Siraj’s ability to judge its trajectory, yet his quick instincts and unwavering focus enabled him to make the catch.

This, in turn, sent Bangladesh's star all-rounder, Shakib al Hasan, who may be playing his final Test match in Kanpur, back to the pavilion after a disappointing innings of just 9 runs off 17 balls.

Watch the video here.

Mohammed Siraj

Amazing catch 🔥🔥

Superman ✨ pic.twitter.com/h5GlExEhrJ — SK Choudhary (@sksbikaner) September 30, 2024

Shakib's struggles with the bat persisted throughout the match, and his dismissal further undermined Bangladesh's batting order.

After rain washed out Days 2 and 3 of IND vs BAN 2nd Test, both teams were eager to return to the field on Day 4. India’s bowlers, spearheaded by Siraj, maintained relentless pressure on the visitors, who found themselves struggling at 170/6 when Shakib was dismissed. Mominul Haque emerged as the lone bastion of resistance for Bangladesh, displaying commendable grit at the crease.

However, with little support from his teammates, Bangladesh's prospects of building a substantial total dwindled, as India’s fielders and bowlers exerted their dominance throughout the day.