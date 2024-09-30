World Test Championship 2025: How can Team India seal the final berth?

Currently, the Rohit Sharma-led side is enjoying the top spot with 86 points and a point percentage of 71.67, according to ICC's latest WTC standings. The World Test Championship 2025 will be played at the Home of Cricket- Lord's Cricket Ground between June 11 and 15

Team India celebrating a wicket during a Test match (Pic: File Pic)

The ongoing India-Bangladesh Test Series is at an extremely tantalizing position as the fourth day's play ended in Kanpur. Bangladesh is still trailing by 26 runs having lost two quick wickets. If Rohit Sharma-led India can wrap up the opponents quickly in the first session, then they have a chance the wrap up the series 2-0. But what if the match ends in a draw? Or by a sheer quirk of fate, India lost? What happens to India's chances of making it to the World Test Championship 2025 finals?

Team India's journey to cement their spot for the finals of the World Test Championship 2025 is filled with several challenges. The Rohit Sharma-led side is set to play 8 more Test matches in the ongoing WTC 2025 cycle.

Although Team India started their campaign on a positive note by clinching a win in the first Test in Chennai, the side faced weather challenges in their ongoing Test match in Kanpur.

Previously, the Indian side managed to reach two WTC finals, where they ended up being the runners-up in both editions. They lost to New Zealand and Australia, but this time if they succeeded in securing the final spot (three times finalists), it would be an iconic feat to accomplish for Team India.

How can Team India qualify for the finals of the WTC 2025?

If the ongoing Kanpur Test ends in a draw, then India will need five wins and 1 additional draw in their remaining eight longest-format matches of the Test cycle. If India manages to register a 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh, then it might make their way easier to the final, having needed just three wins from the remaining matches. If the second Test did not result in India's favour, then they need to register a whitewash by 3-0 against New Zealand.

Currently, the Rohit Sharma-led side is enjoying the top spot with 86 points and a point percentage of 71.67, according to ICC's latest WTC standings.

After Bangladesh's task, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series which will kick start on October 16 with the first match set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Later, the side will lock horns with Australia for the iconic "Border-Gavaskar Trophy." This time the series will be a five-match affair where Team India will have a chance to win the series for the third consecutive time. The first match of BGT will be played at the Optus Stadium on November 22.

The World Test Championship 2025 will be played at the Home of Cricket- Lord's Cricket Ground between June 11 and 15. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has marked June 16 as the reserved day for the mega event.