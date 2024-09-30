Team India reached the score of 50 in a mere three overs as the openers went all guns blazing at the Green Park Stadium. Alongside Jaiswal, Shubman Gill coming to bat at number three continued the momentum. Team India crossed 100 runs in 10.1 overs, improving their own record

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Team India record fastest 50, 100 and 200 during 2nd Test against Bangladesh x 00:00

Team India batsmen went on a rampage to set the world records for the fastest team 50, 100 and 200 runs in men's Test cricket history. The side managed to accomplish all the achievements during the second Test match against Bangladesh.

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 10 fours and 1 maximum during his knock to complete his half-century. His innings ended with a score of 72 runs off 51 balls which included 12 fours and 2 sixes.

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 23 runs in just 11 balls which was laced with 3 sixes and 1 four.

Team India reached the score of 50 in a mere three overs as the openers went all guns blazing at the Green Park Stadium.

With this, the hosts broke England's record for the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs. The Englishmen registered the record against the West Indies in July.

Alongside Jaiswal, Shubman Gill coming to bat at number three continued the momentum. Team India crossed 100 runs in 10.1 overs, improving their own record.

India had recorded the fastest century for any team in terms of overs faced when they went past the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023.

Later, with the help of KL Rahul's 68 runs and Virat Kohli's 47-run knock, India crossed the 200-run mark in a mere 24.2 overs. This was the quickest by any team in the format.

India broke Australia's record for the fastest 200, which had set against Pakistan during the Sydney Test in 2017.

India eventually declared their innings at the fall of the penultimate wicket, at 285 for nine from only 34.4 overs, having scored their runs at 8.22 per over.

Only 35 overs' play was possible on the first three days of this final Test due to persistent rains and ground conditions.

(With PTI Inputs)