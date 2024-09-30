Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's another record during 2nd Test vs BAN

Virat Kohli has now accumulated 27,012 runs in international cricket which is the fastest by any batsman in the game's history. With more than two days of play washed out by rain, India showed aggressive intent moments after bowling out Bangladesh on 233

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's stalwart Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the fastest-ever player to complete 27,000 international runs. He accomplished this milestone on Day four during the second Test match against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli surpassed legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat. He achieved the feat in 594 innings which is 29 innings less than Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar completed 27,000 international runs in 623 innings.

Sri Lanka's decorated wicketkeeper batter Kumar Sangakkara achieved the feat in 648 innings. Australia's celebrated skipper Ricky Ponting amassed 27,000 international runs in 650 innings.

As Kohli continued to pull off his effortless drives and eye-catching stroke play, he looked destined for an extended stay on the crease.

Later, the Indian star fell short against Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh all-rounder's ball kept low and found his way through the gap between Virat Kohli's bat and pad. Kohli was bowled on the score of 47 runs which came in 35 deliveries. During his knock, he smashed 4 fours and 1 six.

With this, Virat Kohli has now accumulated 27,012 runs in international cricket which is the fastest by any batsman in the game's history.

With more than two days of play washed out by rain, India showed aggressive intent moments after bowling out Bangladesh on 233.

After witnessing two days of rain, the people in Kanpur witnessed boundaries pelting down relentlessly. The mayhem of boundaries in Kanpur was started by Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma.

The quickfire stand of 55 runs between the opening duo ended in 3.5 overs, with spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz cleaning up Rohit for a quickfire 23 in 11 balls, with a sole four and three sixes.

During Rohit's dismissal, the scoring rate of these two was 14.34 runs per over, the highest scoring rate in a Test partnership with a minimum of 50 runs, outdoing the England duo of Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who stitched a stand of 87 in just 44 balls against the West Indies at Edgbaston this year, scoring at a rate of 11.86 runs per over.

Even after Rohit was dismissed, the protective, anchor-like approach of Shubman Gill provided Jaiswal with a safety net to go even harder at bowlers, helping India reach the hundred-run mark in just 10.1 overs, outdoing the team's record of registering the milestone in 12.2 overs against the West Indies just last year.

