Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: PTI)

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took his 300th Test wicket as India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in the first innings on day four of the rain-hit IND vs BAN 2nd Test in Kanpur on Monday.

Jadeja took the final wicket of Khaled Ahmed, caught and bowled, to reach the milestone during the afternoon session. Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 107. Jadeja came into his 74th Test with 299 wickets and became the seventh Indian bowler to reach 300 on a list headed by Anil Kumble with 619 Test victims.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep took two each. Bangladesh resumed at 107-3 under clear skies after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out the whole of Saturday and Sunday.

Left-hander Mominul, who began the day on 40, reached his 13th Test hundred before lunch with a boundary off spinner Ashwin, removing his helmet and bowing as he celebrated.

Also Read: After Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj shines with jaw-dropping catch in Kanpur

Bumrah began with an incisive spell, bowling Mushfiqur Rahim on 11 with a delivery that pitched and nipped back to rattle the top of off-stump. Litton Das came in and counter-attacked, hitting Bumrah for three fours in one over. Skipper Rohit Sharma brought the crowd alive with a remarkable one-hand grab at mid-off to send Litton back in the pavilion off Siraj for 13.

Siraj then hung on to a catch with his left hand while running back from mid-off as Ashwin dismissed Shakib Al Hasan for nine. Former captain Shakib, 37, announced his international retirement on Thursday and could be playing his last Test match if he is unable to return home for a scheduled South Africa series.

Only 35 overs had been possible on Friday's opening day of IND vs BAN 2nd Test before the umpires took the players off for bad light nine overs after lunch.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.

