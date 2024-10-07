Shafali Verma stated that the Sri Lankan team has improved a lot following which they won the Women's Asia Cup 2024. Initially, Team India began their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a loss against New Zealand. They fell short of 58 runs from securing the victory against the "Black Caps"

Shafali Verma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Shafali Verma feels this Sri Lankan batswoman carries the pressure of a key player x 00:00

Team India star batswoman Shafali Verma hailed Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu by saying she carries the pressure of being a key player.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their next clash of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is set to lock horns with Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Further Shafali Verma stated that the Sri Lankan team has improved a lot following which they won the Women's Asia Cup 2024.

"There was a time when Chamari was the one scoring most of the runs and taking wickets, but in the Asia Cup, her entire team performed well. They've improved a lot, which is why they won the cup. Chamari carries the pressure of being a key player, and it's inspiring to see how she handles it and performs for her country," Shafali was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

Also Read: Arundhati Reddy criticised for fiery send-off to Nida Dar

In the final match of the Asia Cup, India conceded an eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka.

In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India is placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

After facing Sri Lanka, the "Women in Blue" will clash with Australia on October 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After sealing one win and conceding a defeat in their campaign opener against New Zealand, the "Women in Blue" stand in fourth place of the group points table.

In the match against Pakistan, Shafali Verma played a knock of 32 runs off 35 deliveries which was laced with 3 fours. She was dismissed in Omaima Sohail's over when Aliya Riaz took a wonderful catch down the ground.

Initially, Team India began their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a loss against New Zealand. They fell short of 58 runs from securing the victory against the "Black Caps".

(With ANI Inputs)