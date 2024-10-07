Arundhati Reddy snapped three wickets in Team India's victory over Pakistan. After dismissing Dar in the 20th over, the Indian pacer directed Pakistan's batswoman to the pavilion. Reddy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction

Arundhati Reddy (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Arundhati Reddy criticised for fiery send-off to Nida Dar x 00:00

Team India bowler Arundhati Reddy was criticized for giving an aggressive send-off to Pakistan's Nida Dar during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arundhati Reddy snapped three wickets in Team India's victory over Pakistan. After dismissing Dar in the 20th over, the Indian pacer directed Pakistan's batswoman to the pavilion.

"Reddy was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'", said the ICC in a statement.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for September

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Reddy's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

Reddy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction. On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points in 24 months, then those points are converted into suspension points and a ban is imposed on that player.

Alongside Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets. Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma and Asha Sobhana registered one wicket each to their names. Richa Ghosh made crucial contributions donning the "Big Gloves." While chasing Shafali Verma was the highest run-scorer from India's perspective. She played a knock of 32 runs off 35 deliveries which was laced with 3 fours. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the second-highest run-scorer with the willow. Later, she was retired hurt on the score of 29 runs. Just moments before India's victory, Harmanpreet walked back to the pavilion.

(With PTI Inputs)