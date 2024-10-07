Breaking News
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati, Shreyanka delighted to get off the mark

Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Dubai
Santosh Suri |

Getting the first wicket at a World Cup is very special, and doing it against Pakistan made it even more special

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati, Shreyanka delighted to get off the mark

Pacer Arundhati Reddy against Pakistan. Pic/Getty Images

The youngest member of the Indian team, Shreyanka Patil, was ecstatic after helping India secure their first win and claiming her maiden wicket in the T20 World Cup. After going wicketless against New Zealand, she got rid of the dangerous opener Muneeba Ali and Tuba Hassan.


“Getting the first wicket at a World Cup is very special, and doing it against Pakistan made it even more special. It is just amazing to be part of this World Cup. Now, I am in the middle and people are cheering for us, it is even more special,” she told the official broadcasters.


Shreyanka said that she had to adjust her length on the pitch which was on the slower side. “The pitch was a bit low and the ball was keeping low. We got some offer [purchase] on this wicket. We picked up some crucial wickets in the Powerplay that helped us restrict Pakistan’s total. Aru [Arundhati Reddy] bowled well and all the others were great too.”


The players struggled in the afternoon heat and drank a lot of water to remain hydrated. She said that playing in such conditions is always difficult. “I am going to have an ice tea after this. It is pretty hot and humid here. But we are well prepared for the heat. Luckily our next two games are at 6 pm.”

Arundhati was delighted to lead the bowling attack and bag the Player of the Match award. She claimed 3-19, and her haul would have been even bigger if Asha Sobhana hadn’t dropped two sitters of her bowling. “I am happy the way I bowled. It was great to help India get to a win when it was most needed. We were looking for a quicker win, but on the slow pitch getting big hits was not easy. Our first priority was to get a win in the pocket so that we remain in the fray.”

She said that despite the earlier defeat to New Zealand the team remain confident. “We have worked very hard over the last few months and are geared up for any challenge. We realise we need to win both our league games to make it to the semis. We are looking forward to these two games with confidence. We are sure we will make it and go all the way.”

