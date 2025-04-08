BTS J-hope took to Weverse for a mukbang session and interacted with fans. He got candid about his feelings as he headed to Manila, Philippines, for the next round of his tour

BTS J-hope Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope concluded the North American leg of his solo tour, Hope on the Stage, on April 6. The K-pop idol took to Weverse for a mukbang session and interacted with fans. He got candid about his feelings as he headed to Manila, Philippines, for the next round of his tour.

BTS J-hope on wrapping up solo tour in US

J-hope said on Weverse, “As I’ve finished the US Tour that I was worried about, I guess I should go to sleep. Yes, everyone, I’m tired. You know, pop stars go and have after parties, of course not all of them, but I don’t do anything like that. I’m sleepy so I have to go to bed. As I was doing the tour, I experienced a lot of emotions. I was sick, I was really nervous in a fun way, and I was moved. I had a lot of fun and had good experiences, and learned a lot. Now I have to go to Manila. As I finished things here well and healthily, I’ll return to Korea.”

BTS J-hope’s solo tour

J-hope is set to bring his solo tour to Asia. The rapper will perform in Philippines on April 11-12, Japan on April 19-20, Singapore on April 26-27, Indonesia on May 3-4, Thailand on May 10-11, Macau on May 17-18, Taiwan on May 24-25, and Japan on May 31-June 1.

This tour is J-Hope's first as a solo performer, although he is no stranger to solo performances. In 2022, the rapper made history as the first Korean artist to headline the flagship Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS members' careers as they resume their professional lives following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group, who returned in June 2024. The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the Yet to Come event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.