BTS Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who is currently on his solo tour, Hope on the Stage, appeared in an interview with SiriusXM, where he shared his thoughts on the band's reunion after mandatory military service. J-hope, who was discharged from the military in October last year, shared that he is indeed looking forward to being with his members under the same roof once again.

J-hope on reuniting with BTS members

J-hope was asked about what he thinks the day BTS reunites as one band after completing their military enlistment, to which the Mona Lisa hitmaker replied, “It’ll be hard to believe, as it’s been so long. Our last activities were in 2022, so three or four years will have passed by the time we reunite. It seems like the fans are eagerly waiting. I am wondering what the energy will be like once we’re back together. What will be different is that we will each have had solo experiences before coming back together as a team. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

HYBE shares an update on BTS reunion

Earlier, BTS' music agency HYBE's CEO said in a statement, "BTS members will return after completing their military service, and they will need time to prepare. We are preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists need to think carefully and prepare, Usually, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour, but since BTS has already risen to become top global artists, we are continuing to discuss their vision and next, so we need to think about the direction of this and align it with them."

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group, returned in June 2024. The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the "Yet to Come" event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.